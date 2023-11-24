Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says that Madrid is open to unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state, even if it goes against the opinion of the European Union.

“I think that the moment has come for the international community, especially for the European Union and its member states to recognise the state of Palestine,” Sanchez told media during a press conference on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing.

Sanchez said that ideally, the recognition would come all at once with at least several member states participating.

“But if this is not the case, of course, Spain will take its own decisions,” said the newly re-elected Spanish premier, who previously vowed that recognizing the state of Palestine was a priority for his upcoming term.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo joined Sanchez on his tour of Israel, Palestine and Egypt. Throughout the trip, both leaders called for the protection of the civilian population in Gaza and for Israel to respect international humanitarian law.

Israel summons ambassadors

On Friday, after their press conference at the Rafah crossing, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen ordered the summoning of the Spanish and Belgian ambassadors in Tel Aviv for a "harsh rebuke."

"We condemn the false claims of the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium who are giving support to terrorism," he posted on the social media network X, defending that Israel is "acting according to international law."

While the Belgian leader was more contained in his language, Sanchez said Israel was not following international law and accused it of the "indiscriminate killing" of "thousands of children" in Gaza. Sanchez also firmly condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.