Police in France arrested Nice footballer Youcef Atal for sharing a social media post in the backdrop of war on Gaza, local media reported.

The Nice-Matin daily said that the 27-year-old Algerian defender was arrested for "provoking racial hatred on grounds of religion."

The Nice prosecutor opened an investigation on October 16.

Atal, who won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria, shared an Instagram video in October in which a Palestinian preacher prayed to God to send "a black day for the Jews" amid the Israeli war on Gaza.