WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden asserts chances 'are real' to extend truce in Israel's war on Gaza
US President Joe Biden says he remains in personal contact with leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel to make sure deal "stays on track".
Biden asserts chances 'are real' to extend truce in Israel's war on Gaza
US President Biden delivers remarks following a hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Nantucket / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 24, 2023

US President Joe Biden has said that "chances are real" to extend the "humanitarian pause" between Israel and Hamas in besieged Gaza.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at a press conference in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden said Friday's Gaza captive release is "only a start", adding that he expects more captives to be released tomorrow and days after that. 

"I think the chances are real," Biden said when asked by a reporter about the chances that the four-day truce in Gaza could be extended further.

"Today's release is the start of a process," he said. 

"Over the next few days, we expect that dozens of hostages will be returned to their families. We also remember all those who are still being held and renew our commitment to work for their release as well," he added. 

Biden also renewed the US’ commitment to work for the release of those who are still being detained, as well as two American women and one four-year-old child, Abigail Mor Edan, who remains among those missing. 

Biden said he remains in personal contact with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel to make sure that the deal "stays on track" and every aspect of it is implemented.

The US will be informed about the second wave of releases of hostages from besieged Gaza in the next hour, Biden said.

The truce would see Israel releasing 150 Palestinian hostages in exchange for 50 Israeli captives from besieged Gaza.

About 28 Palestinian hostages were freed in the occupied West Bank. Eleven others were brought to occupied East Jerusalem.

RECOMMENDED

Hamas resistance group freed 24 captives, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino

Related‘Israel has already been defeated’: What’s next after four-day truce in Gaza?

Conditioning military aid to Israel

Biden also said that he believes putting conditions on military aid to Israel is a "worthwhile thought."

However, while he said it is a worthwhile thought, he doesn’t "think if I started off with that, we would have ever gotten where we are today."

He didn't give any examples of possible conditions.

The US has sent over $130 billion to Israel since its founding in 1948, according to the US State Department.

Under an Obama administration agreement, the US sends around $3.8 billion to Israel’s military aid annually.

So far, Israel has killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians in besieged Gaza; over 7,000 of them are either missing or buried under the rubble of bombed homes.

RelatedIsraeli bombardment in Gaza has killed artists too
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group