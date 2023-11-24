WORLD
In pictures: Meet Palestinian women, minors Hamas managed to free from Israeli jails
Truce deal sees freedom for 39 Palestinian women and minors from notorious Israeli jails and 13 Israeli captives from besieged Gaza by Hamas resistance group.
"I spent the end of my childhood and my adolescence in prison, far from my parents and their hugs" / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 24, 2023

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank have cheered and waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, along with kaffiyeh scarves after Israel freed 39 Palestinians it was holding, some of them for years.

"I am happy but my liberation came at the price of the blood of the martyrs," said Marah Bakir, 24, referring to the nearly 15,000 killings across the Gaza in Israel's military invasion and bombardment.

Hanan al Barghouti, 58, released after two months in Israeli jail, lauded Hamas, its leader, and the people of Gaza.

"May God reward them well on our behalf," she said. "If it were not for the people of Gaza, we would not have seen freedom. "We were inside the prison, eating bitterness. They were sadists. They insulted us and humiliated us, but our pride is high and our dignity is elevated, thanks to the resistance."

Take a look at these powerful images of some of the women and young individuals, fresh out of Israeli prisons.

