Saturday, November 25, 2023

2105 GMT — Hamas said that its armed wing had handed over 13 Israeli captives and four foreign nationals to the International Red Cross.

The transfer, which had been delayed after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement, took place "in the context of the humanitarian pause", the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades said in statement.

Obstacles were overcome through Qatari-Egyptian communications to release the captives, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Hamas confirmed earlier the second release of captives would go ahead on Saturday.

1825 GMT — Two Palestinians killed, three injured by Israeli forces in West Bank: health ministry

At least two Palestinian was killed and three others were injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces stormed Jenin early on Saturday evening "from several directions, firing bullets and surrounding government hospitals and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society."

1750 GMT — Egypt trying to resolve delay in second captive release from Gaza - official

Egypt is trying to resolve the delay in the second round of Israeli captive releases from Gaza, a Palestinian official familiar with the matter who did not want to be named told Reuters.

1740 GMT — Israel says war will resume if captives not free; Hamas dismisses threats as 'empty'

The Israeli military says it will resume bombardment of Gaza if Hamas does not release the captives by midnight Israel time (21:00 GMT), local media reports say.

Osama Hamdan, Beirut-based member of Hamas’s political bureau, says Israel’s “empty threats will not change our position”.

“The occupation will not succeed in liberating its prisoners by force,” he said in a news conference.

Hamas said a total of 340 aid trucks entered Gaza since yesterday, 65 of which reached northern Gaza and that number is less than half of what Israel agreed on.

The group also reiterated their commitment to the agreement sponsored by Egypt and Qatar.

Qatar is in ongoing talks with Israel and Hamas to resolve the delay in captive releases "as soon as possible", an official briefed on the situation told Reuters.

1625 GMT — Second round of captives release delayed

The armed wing of Hamas said that it had decided to delay the second round of captive releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza.

Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades added that the captive releases would be delayed if Israel does not adhere to the agreed terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

1515 GMT — 2nd round of captive release delayed

Palestinian prisoners set to be released as part of Israel-Hamas captive swap deal has arrived at Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, Israeli media has stated.

However, Israeli Channel 12 has reported a delay caused by technical reason in starting process of releasing captives.

A cautious calm prevails in Gaza on the second day of the truce, as different areas witness good movement of citizens, according to a TRT Arab correspondent in Gaza.

1550 GMT — Israeli forces injure Palestinian outside Ofer prison: Report

Israeli soldiers shot live rounds at Palestinians outside the military prison near Ramallah, injuring one, local media reports say, as hundreds await the release of second batch of Palestinian detainees.

1516 GMT — Qatari delegation discusses possible truce extension with Israel - official

A Qatari delegation visited Israel on Saturday to discuss a possible extension of a four-day truce between Hamas and Israel that started on Friday, an official briefed on the visit said.

The Qatari operations team also coordinated with Israeli officials to ensure the truce and captive releases continue smoothly, the official said.

1229 GMT — 'Largest' batch of aid sent to northern Gaza since war began: PRCS

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on social media that it has delivered a convoy of 61 trucks carrying aid assistance to “Gaza and the North governates”, calling it the largest such delivery since the war began on October 7.

Gaza is divided into five governorates: North Gaza, Gaza City, Deir el-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah.

1117 GMT — Gaza's Indonesian Hospital completely evacuated: Health Ministry

Another in the dwindling list of Gaza hospitals has emptied its wards and halls, with the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza announcing that it has been completely evacuated.

Ashraf Al Qudra, the Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson, made the announcement on Saturday, adding that the remaining injured are also being evacuated fro m the Al Shifa Medical Complex, Gaza’s largest hospital.

“The medical aid that entered the Gaza is insufficient and is much less than what was entering previously,” Qudra told Anadolu, saying that the trickle of aid Israel has let in after ending a total blockade still falls far short of what the over 2 million Gazans need.

He warned that "the health situation in the Gaza Strip is very bad, extremely disastrous.”

“There are no health facilities,” Qudra said, noting that “only three hospitals are operating with very limited capabilities in the northern Gaza, where about 900,000 people live.”

1052 GMT — Thousands expected to take part in pro-Palestinian rally in London

Thousands of protesters were expected to join a pro-Palestinian march in London on Saturday, with city police warning demonstrators that anyone deemed to be racist would be arrested at the rally.

A four-day truce agreed between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas saw the release of 24 Israeli captives on Friday, but the UK-based Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), which is organising Saturday's march, said it was "only a brief and partial respite for the people of Gaza".

Hamas was expected to release 14 more captives on Saturday, Egyptian security sources said, and Israel prepared to free 42 Palestinian prisoners on the second day of the truce.

PSC called for a permanent halt to the conflict in Gaza.

"We want ... a permanent ceasefire, which can then lead to a political solution, and that we're very, very far away from that and our government should be doing much more to make sure that happens," anti-war activist Lindsey German, who planned to join the rally, told Sky News.

0851 GMT — 14 captives, 42 Palestinians to be swapped under truce deal: Israel

Israeli authorities have said that 14 captives being held in Gaza following the Hamas operation on October 7 would be released, as well as 42 Palestinians seized by Israel, on the second day of a truce deal.

Prison authorities said 42 Palestinians — both male and female — would be freed under the terms of the agreement, which mandates exchanges at a ratio of three to one, and an Israeli official source said 14 captives would be handed over.

0702 GMT — UN Security Council ‘paralysed’ in face of Palestine crisis: Algerian president

The UN Security Council is suffering from “almost complete paralysis” over the siege of Palestine and Palestinians’ ongoing suffering at the hands of Israel, Algeria’s president has said.