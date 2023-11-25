Saturday, November 25, 2023

0626 GMT —Ukraine's capital city has taken the brunt of what the country's air force described as Russia's largest drone attack of the war.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram app, said the attack had injured five people, including an 11-year-old girl, and damaged buildings in districts all across Kiev.

Fragments from a downed drone had started a fire in a children's nursery, he said.

The attack, which used Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones, began hitting different districts of Kiev in the early hours of Saturday, with more waves coming as the sun rose.

Ukraine's energy ministry said nearly 200 buildings in the capital, including 77 residential ones, had been left without power due to the attack.

More updates 👇

1504 GMT –– Swiss president pledges more support for Ukraine in Kiev visit

Swiss President Alain Berset pledged his long-term support for Ukraine in a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev, where he also attended an international summit on food security, the Swiss government said.

Ukraine is hosting an international summit to promote its efforts to export grain despite an ongoing Russian blockade of the Black Sea, its main export route.

"In talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Berset stressed that Switzerland stands in solidarity with Ukraine for the long haul, even in times of multiple concurrent crises," the Swiss government said. Zelenskyy said on X that mine clearing, peace proposals and the use of profits from frozen Russian assets were also discussed.

Switzerland has previously said it has frozen some 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.5 billion) in Russian assets.

1256 GMT –– Ukraine's president seeks '3 wins' from West

Following a meeting with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics, Zelenskyy said at a news conference that his administration needs to persuade the US and EU to approve new tranches of financial aid, as well as ensure Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"We need three wins. The first victory is with (the US) Congress… Second, we need the support of the European Union so that the 50 billion (aid) package does not go anywhere.

Not everyone in the European Union is ready to support this package today… The third one is (that) we need to avoid the threat of a veto by one or more EU countries on the decision to start negotiations with Ukraine on joining the community," he said.

1241 GMT –– Ukraine's military chiefs agree on demobilization of conscripts

Ukraine's military chiefs agreed to demobilize all conscripts, summoned to the military service before February 2022, head of National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said.

The proposal was moved forward by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with military commanders and got their approval, Danilov said in an interview with local Ukrainian Radio.

"In the near future, these people will be demobilized. This process will take place, and we know how many of them (will be demobilized)," he said.

Those who want to continue their military service can sign a contract with the armed forces, Danilov said.