WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea 'reviews' images of largest overseas US military facility in South Korea
Pyongyang says Kim Jong-un reviewed images taken by his country's new spy satellite of "major target regions" in South Korea including Pyeongtaek city that hosts Camp Humphreys, the largest overseas US military installation in the world.
North Korea 'reviews' images of largest overseas US military facility in South Korea
North Korea's leader Kim Jong -un [R] is preparing for the operation of the reconnaissance satellite during a visit to the Pyongyang General Control Center.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 25, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reviewed images taken by his country's new spy satellite of "major target regions" in South Korea, including its capital and cities hosting US military bases, state media said.

On Friday, Kim inspected images taken as the satellite passed over the Korean peninsula, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The images were taken from "10:15 to 10:27" on Friday morning, and included those of Seoul, as well as Pyeongtaek, Osan, Mokpo and Gunsan, where South Korean and US military bases are located, KCNA said.

The images also included some areas of North Korea, they added.

Among the South Korean cities mentioned, Pyeongtaek — around 60 kilometres from Seoul — hosts Camp Humphreys, the largest overseas US military installation in the world.

Pyeongtaek is also home to the Osan Air Base, which houses Seoul's Air Force Operations Command as well as a US Air Force base.

Pyongyang successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit earlier this week, but South Korea said it was too early to determine if the satellite was functioning as the North claims.

Experts have said putting a working spy satellite into orbit would improve North Korea's intelligence-gathering capabilities, particularly over South Korea, and provide crucial data in any military conflict.

Pyongyang previously claimed, within hours of the Tuesday launch, that Kim was already inspecting photos of US military bases in Guam taken by the satellite named "Malligyong-1".

RECOMMENDED
RelatedNorth Korea scraps military deal with South after spy satellite launch

'Destabilising effect'

The North's satellite launch has since prompted the two Koreas to suspend — the South only partially — a five-year-old military accord established to de-escalate tensions on the peninsula.

Separately, the top diplomats of South Korea, Japan and the United States on Friday "strongly condemned the launch for its destabilising effect on the region" after a joint phone call, the US State Department said in a statement.

The launch "used ballistic missile technology in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," it said.

Seoul's spy agency has said that Pyongyang, after two failed attempts to put a satellite in orbit earlier this year, received help from Moscow for this week's successful launch.

North Korea's National Aerospace Technology Administration would continue "additional fine-tuning" of the spy satellite's functions on Saturday, KCNA said.

RelatedNorth Korea claims spy satellite launch successful
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group