North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reviewed images taken by his country's new spy satellite of "major target regions" in South Korea, including its capital and cities hosting US military bases, state media said.

On Friday, Kim inspected images taken as the satellite passed over the Korean peninsula, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The images were taken from "10:15 to 10:27" on Friday morning, and included those of Seoul, as well as Pyeongtaek, Osan, Mokpo and Gunsan, where South Korean and US military bases are located, KCNA said.

The images also included some areas of North Korea, they added.

Among the South Korean cities mentioned, Pyeongtaek — around 60 kilometres from Seoul — hosts Camp Humphreys, the largest overseas US military installation in the world.

Pyeongtaek is also home to the Osan Air Base, which houses Seoul's Air Force Operations Command as well as a US Air Force base.

Pyongyang successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit earlier this week, but South Korea said it was too early to determine if the satellite was functioning as the North claims.

Experts have said putting a working spy satellite into orbit would improve North Korea's intelligence-gathering capabilities, particularly over South Korea, and provide crucial data in any military conflict.

Pyongyang previously claimed, within hours of the Tuesday launch, that Kim was already inspecting photos of US military bases in Guam taken by the satellite named "Malligyong-1".