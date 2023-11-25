Palestinians have rushed to cemeteries to visit relatives killed in Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza with the start of a humanitarian pause in the devastated enclave.

Many Palestinians visited the cemetery located in the Tel al Sultan neighbourhood in the west of Rafah on Friday, with a capacity of 500, but where 600 are buried due to constraints.

Those who lost loved ones in Israel's attacks or due to problems arising from the restrictions on the entry of medicine and fuel, shed tears and offered prayers.

Munir Labda, who lost his son in an Israeli bombardment, told Anadolu Agency that it was the first time he had visited his son's grave since he was killed.

The grieving father said his son had a cheerful spirit and he memorised the Muslim holy book of Quran.

Ali Isa, whose wife was killed in the attacks, was overwhelmed with tears at her grave. He said he rushed to visit the grave upon hearing about the humanitarian ceasefire.

Isa said he visited the grave for the first time as he was wounded in the Israeli attacks.