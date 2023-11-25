WORLD
3 MIN READ
Truce allows Palestinians in Gaza to visit graves of relatives killed by Israel
Palestinians visit cemetery located in Tel al Sultan neighbourhood in west of Rafah, with a capacity of 500, but where 600 are buried due to constraints.
Israel has killed more than 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 25, 2023

Palestinians have rushed to cemeteries to visit relatives killed in Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza with the start of a humanitarian pause in the devastated enclave.

Many Palestinians visited the cemetery located in the Tel al Sultan neighbourhood in the west of Rafah on Friday, with a capacity of 500, but where 600 are buried due to constraints.

Those who lost loved ones in Israel's attacks or due to problems arising from the restrictions on the entry of medicine and fuel, shed tears and offered prayers.

Munir Labda, who lost his son in an Israeli bombardment, told Anadolu Agency that it was the first time he had visited his son's grave since he was killed.

The grieving father said his son had a cheerful spirit and he memorised the Muslim holy book of Quran.

Ali Isa, whose wife was killed in the attacks, was overwhelmed with tears at her grave. He said he rushed to visit the grave upon hearing about the humanitarian ceasefire.

Isa said he visited the grave for the first time as he was wounded in the Israeli attacks.

Temporary truce

Under the agreement on the four-day humanitarian pause in besieged Gaza, 50 Israelis taken by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children in Israeli jails.

The four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and the Palestinian group, Hamas, took effect early on Friday in all areas of besieged Gaza, temporarily stopping attacks for prisoner exchange and aid.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in besieged Gaza following a Hamas blitz on October 7.

Israel has killed more than 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
