WORLD
3 MIN READ
George Floyd's convicted killer Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison: US media
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, was stabbed in federal prison and seriously injured, citing a person familiar with the matter.
George Floyd's convicted killer Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison: US media
Chauvin’s stabbing is the second high-profile attack on a federal prisoner in the last five months. In July, disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed by a fellow inmate at a federal penitentiary in Florida. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
November 25, 2023

Derek Chauvin, the US police officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked massive racial justice protests in 2020, has been stabbed in prison, US media reported citing unnamed sources.

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed an assault on Friday without naming the person injured.

"An incarcerated individual was assaulted at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tucson," in the southwestern state of Arizona, it said in a statement.

"Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual," the statement said. "The incarcerated individual was transported... to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation."

Chauvin, who is white, knelt on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes on a Minneapolis street despite the dying man's pleas.

The incident was caught on video, helping galvanise a reckoning on racism and policing in the United States and internationally.

Floyd's cries of "I can't breathe" became a rallying call for the demonstrators who took to the streets in the killing's aftermath.

US Supreme Court rejected his appeal

In 2021, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

RECOMMENDED

A subsequent Justice Department probe into the Minneapolis police, the findings of which were published in June 2023, said that officers in the department routinely resorted to violent and racist practices, "including unjustified deadly force."

The department "unlawfully discriminates against Black and Native American people when enforcing the law," the report said.

The city of Minneapolis, in the midwestern state of Minnesota, also settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Floyd family, agreeing to pay his relatives $27 million.

Chuavin appealed his second-degree murder conviction, which was rejected by the US Supreme Court earlier this month.

"At the end of the day, the whole trial, including sentencing, was a sham," he said from prison in a recent documentary.

After the murder, colleagues later sketched a portrait of Chauvin as a silent, rigid workaholic who often patrolled the city's more difficult neighbourhoods.

His commitment to the job earned him four medals throughout his career. But he also racked up 22 internal complaints and investigations, according to a public record scrubbed of all details.

Only one of these numerous complaints, filed by a white woman whom he had violently pulled from her car in 2007 for speeding, in front of her crying infant, was followed by a letter of reprimand.

RelatedDerek Chauvin’s trial and conviction confirm failed leadership
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer