New York is among a growing number of states targeting food waste over concerns it is taking up diminishing landfill space and contributing to global warming as meat, vegetables and dairy release the greenhouse gas methane after being dumped in a landfill.

Rescuing unwanted fruits and vegetables, eggs, cereals and other food also helps to feed hungry families.

When Sean Rafferty got his start in the grocery business, anything that wasn't sold got tossed out.

But on a recent day, Rafferty, the store manager for ShopRite of Elmsford-Greenburgh in New York, was preparing boxes of bread, doughnuts, fresh produce and dairy products to be picked up by a food bank.

It's part of a statewide programme requiring larger businesses to donate edible food and, if they can, recycle remaining food scraps.

“Years ago, everything went in the garbage ... to the landfills, the compactors or wherever it was,” said Rafferty, who has 40 years in the industry.

“Now, over the years, so many programmes have developed where we’re able to donate all this food ... where we’re helping people with food insecurities.”

Globally, about a third of food is wasted. In the United States, it's even higher, at 40 percent, according to the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic.

The United States spends about $218 billion each year growing and producing food that is wasted. About 57 metric tonnes go to waste, including 47.5 metric tonnes that end up in landfills and 9 metric tonnes never harvested from farms.

“What’s shocking to people often is not only how much we waste ... but also the impact," said Emily Broad Leib, a Harvard University law professor and director of the school's Food Law and Policy Clinic.

"Food waste causes about 8 percent to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.”