WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly fire engulfs shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi city
At least eleven people have been killed in the fire that started early in the morning at the multi-storey RJ shopping mall in Pakistan's most populous city.
Deadly fire engulfs shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi city
"Search process continues," Karachi mayor says. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
November 25, 2023

At least 11 people were killed and 35 injured by a fire at a shopping mall in Pakistan's commercial capital of Karachi, officials have said.

More than 60 people were inside the mall when the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the six-storey building in the southern port city on Saturday.

"Our rescue workers have taken 11 dead bodies to hospitals so far," said Shahid Hussain, a spokesman for the Chippa welfare organisation, which runs a rescue service.

He said 35 people were injured, with seven of them in serious condition.

"At least 40 people have been rescued," he added.

RelatedFirefighters killed, injured in garment factory fire in Pakistan

No fire escape

RECOMMENDED

Shabbir Ali, a provincial health ministry spokesperson confirmed the death toll and number of injured persons.

Hussain said the fire was started by a generator short circuit and spread to engulf two floors of the building.

Poor safety laws and building codes as well as lax enforcement mean fires in large buildings are frequent in Pakistan.

In 2012, at least 250 labourers died at a garment factory in Baldia Town, in western Karachi, when a fire engulfed the facility.

The building had no fire escape.

RelatedPakistan eliminates militants in intense border shooting
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group