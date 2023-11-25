At least 11 people were killed and 35 injured by a fire at a shopping mall in Pakistan's commercial capital of Karachi, officials have said.

More than 60 people were inside the mall when the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the six-storey building in the southern port city on Saturday.

"Our rescue workers have taken 11 dead bodies to hospitals so far," said Shahid Hussain, a spokesman for the Chippa welfare organisation, which runs a rescue service.

He said 35 people were injured, with seven of them in serious condition.

"At least 40 people have been rescued," he added.

No fire escape