Indian rescuers began digging a vertical shaft Saturday to free 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed road tunnel for two weeks after efforts through another route hit snags just metres from freeing the men.

In the latest setback in attempts to rescue the increasingly desperate workers, engineers driving a metal pipe horizontally through 57 metres (187 feet) of rock and concrete ran into metal rods and construction vehicles buried in the earth.

A giant earth-boring machine snapped just nine metres from breaking through.

Thick metal girders in the rubble are blocking the route, and using cutting tools to clear them is tricky from inside the confined pipe, only wide enough for a man to crawl through.

'Proceed manually'

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that vertical drilling had begun to dig 89 metres downwards, a risky route above the men in an area that has already suffered a collapse.

AFP reporters saw a heavy earth digger being taken up a specially cut track to the top of the forested hill above the tunnel, to begin the dig.

At the same time, a special superheated plasma cutter was being brought to the remote mountain location to remove the broken drill and metal blocking the horizontal route. Digging will then continue by hand.

"We will proceed manually," Dhami told reporters, adding he had spoken to the trapped men.

"They are in good spirits. They said: 'Take as many days as you require, don't worry about us.'"

The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered.

Though trapped, they have plenty of space in the tunnel, with the area inside 8.5 metres high and stretching about two kilometres in length.

' Getting even more complex'