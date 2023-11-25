TÜRKİYE
'Century of Türkiye' will be century of women: President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's commitment to combatting violence against women in the 'Century of Türkiye,' noting the notable progress Türkiye has achieved in this regard.
"We will build a violence-free Türkiye together with you by fighting in solidarity with men, women, and young and old people,” says Erdogan, addressing International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2023

The century of Türkiye will be the century of women, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Addressing an Istanbul event to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Saturday, Erdogan said they have adopted ending violence against women as the basic policy of the state.

“We believe that the Board of Coordination for Combating Violence Against Women, which we established with our new circular, will carry out activities worthy of the Century of Türkiye,” he said at Halic University.

The aim, he said, is to raise awareness of violence against women, adding that Türkiye has reached an advanced level in this regard.

"We will build a violence-free Türkiye together with you by fighting in solidarity with men, women, and young and old people” he added.

Erdogan also said that they provide state protection for women subjected to violence with shelters for women, violence prevention, and monitoring and social services centres operating across Türkiye.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
