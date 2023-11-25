CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Somalia flooding climbs to nearly 100
Somalia has been battered by relentless heavy rains that begun in October, caused by the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomena.
Death toll from Somalia flooding climbs to nearly 100
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view shows flooded fields following heavy rains in Baidoa / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2023

The number of people killed by floods from heavy rains in Somalia has risen, state news agency SONNA said.

The flooding has been described as the worst in decades and has displaced about 700,000 people, according to the United Nations.

"Somalia's flood death toll climbs to 96," SONNA said on Saturday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding the figure had been confirmed by Mahamuud Moallim, the head of the country's disaster management agency.

RECOMMENDED

Both are climate patterns that impact ocean surface temperatures and cause above-average rainfall.

The intense rains have unleashed widespread flooding across the country, triggering displacement and exacerbating an already existing humanitarian crisis caused by years of insurgency.

In neighbouring Kenya, the floods have so far killed 76 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross, and also unleashed widespread displacement, destruction of roads and bridges and left many residents without shelter, drinking and food supplies, according to the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group