The Turkish capital Ankara hosted the 18th meeting of the joint intergovernmental Russian-Turkish Commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak led the Russian delegation, while Trade Minister Omer Bolat headed the Turkish delegation on Saturday's meeting.

Bolat said, for his part, that the Russian and Turkish delegations have been working hard for three days and have signed two documents that pave the way for stronger economic ties.

While the energy sector has traditionally been the focus of Russian-Turkish cooperation, Bolat emphasised joint work in agriculture, industry, and customs is also increasing.

The minister also marked tourism as an area that unites the people of the two countries.

"We have signed the protocol and I am sure that with the implementation of the provisions of the protocol we will continue to develop and expand our cooperation in these areas," he said.

Establishment of a gas hub in Türkiye

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said on Saturday that he expects the work on the establishment of a gas hub in Türkiye will reach a practical stage in the near future.

A roadmap is being prepared by both sides for this purpose, Novak told Rossiya 24 TV channel following a delegation-level meeting between Russia and Türkiye.

"The Turkish delegation plans to arrive in St. Petersburg to get acquainted with Gazprom's developments in this area, and I am sure that agreements will be reached in the near future on the practical implementation of this project," Novak asserted.