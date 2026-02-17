The second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva has concluded, Iranian state television reported on Tuesday.

Both delegations left the negotiation venue, the Omani Embassy in Geneva, after the indirect talks that lasted around four hours.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday the latest talks with the United States saw them agree on "a set of guiding principles" that would pave the way for a deal.

"Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement," Araghchi told state TV after the talks in Geneva, which he described as "more constructive" than the previous round earlier this month.

According to reports, the two sides exchanged notes on nuclear issues through Omani mediators, with the participation of experts in nuclear, legal and economic matters.

Technical aspects

This round of talks, which began around 10 am Geneva time (0900 GMT) on Tuesday, focused primarily on the technical aspects of the negotiations.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the American side was headed by special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner.

Both delegations held separate meetings with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi at the Omani Embassy before exchanging notes through the mediators.

The first round of talks took place in Muscat earlier this month, more than eight months after diplomacy was suspended following the Iran-Israel war last June.

Sources said that during this round, both sides presented practical proposals on technical issues related to Iran's nuclear programme, with Tehran insisting on the removal of sanctions.