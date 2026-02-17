The second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva has concluded, Iranian state television reported on Tuesday.
Both delegations left the negotiation venue, the Omani Embassy in Geneva, after the indirect talks that lasted around four hours.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday the latest talks with the United States saw them agree on "a set of guiding principles" that would pave the way for a deal.
"Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement," Araghchi told state TV after the talks in Geneva, which he described as "more constructive" than the previous round earlier this month.
According to reports, the two sides exchanged notes on nuclear issues through Omani mediators, with the participation of experts in nuclear, legal and economic matters.
Technical aspects
This round of talks, which began around 10 am Geneva time (0900 GMT) on Tuesday, focused primarily on the technical aspects of the negotiations.
The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the American side was headed by special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner.
Both delegations held separate meetings with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi at the Omani Embassy before exchanging notes through the mediators.
The first round of talks took place in Muscat earlier this month, more than eight months after diplomacy was suspended following the Iran-Israel war last June.
Sources said that during this round, both sides presented practical proposals on technical issues related to Iran's nuclear programme, with Tehran insisting on the removal of sanctions.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei also confirmed that sanctions relief was discussed during Tuesday's talks.
Some reports, however, suggest that the proposals offered by Iran may not be acceptable to the American side.
US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran: Khamenei
Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that Trump would not succeed in destroying the Islamic republic, as talks between the two countries took place in Geneva.
"In one of his recent speeches, the US president said that for 47 years America has not succeeded in destroying the Islamic republic... I tell you: you will not succeed either," Khamenei said in a speech.
During his speech, Khamenei warned that the US warship deployed in the Gulf could be sunk.
"We constantly hear that they have sent a warship towards Iran. A warship is certainly a dangerous weapon, but even more dangerous is the weapon capable of sinking it," he said.
During Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June last year, the United States briefly joined with strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.
Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, which had reached 60 percent purity before the war, remains one of the key sticking points between Tehran and Washington.