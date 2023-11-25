A fire broke out in a building in a northern Paris suburb, killing three women and injuring seven others, including a child who is in critical condition, officials said.

The three women victims were born in Haiti and included a woman who was a tenant on the third floor, her sister and a friend who had stayed over after a family dinner, according to officials. Firefighters found their bodies overnight.

The critically-injured child with second- and third-degree burns is a six-year-old boy who lived on the first floor with his parents and a two-year-old sister, who were also injured, according to officials.

Twenty-four fire engines and 88 firefighters battled to douse the blaze and one fireman was slightly injured.

The other residents of the building were evacuated and given shelter in a sports hall.