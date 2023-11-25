Greece has emphasised the benefits of better relations with Türkiye without ignoring fundamental differences between the two countries.

In an article penned for the Parapolitika newspaper on Saturday, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis drew attention to the thaw in relations since February. “In this regard, political and administrative communication channels have been developed in recent months, fostering an improved level of mutual understanding and facilitating the development of essential interpersonal relations.”

“We emphasise mutually beneficial cooperation, namely a positive agenda with measures more of a commercial and economic character and confidence-building measures oriented towards the defense and military dimension,” he wrote.

But Gerapetritis warned about the profound differences between the two neighbouring NATO allies in bilateral relations and international matters.

'Positive climate'