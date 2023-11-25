TÜRKİYE
Greece stresses benefits of better relations with Türkiye, noting differences
We owe future generations legacy of ‘peaceful international neighbourhood,’ says Greek Foreign Minister, Gerapetritis.
Greek FM Gerapetritis noted the Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council to be held in Athens on December 7. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2023

Greece has emphasised the benefits of better relations with Türkiye without ignoring fundamental differences between the two countries.

In an article penned for the Parapolitika newspaper on Saturday, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis drew attention to the thaw in relations since February. “In this regard, political and administrative communication channels have been developed in recent months, fostering an improved level of mutual understanding and facilitating the development of essential interpersonal relations.”

“We emphasise mutually beneficial cooperation, namely a positive agenda with measures more of a commercial and economic character and confidence-building measures oriented towards the defense and military dimension,” he wrote.

But Gerapetritis warned about the profound differences between the two neighbouring NATO allies in bilateral relations and international matters.

'Positive climate'

In particular, he noted the Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council to be held in Athens on December 7.

“The Greek government welcomes the upcoming High-Level Cooperation Council with awareness and seriousness. And with our gaze fixed on the next generations. It is to them we owe the legacy of a peaceful international neighbourhood, which will substantially contribute to the prosperity and progress of our country.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed the "positive climate" in relations during a meeting in September in New York.

The leaders confirmed the roadmap and timeline of bilateral contacts as agreed to in an earlier meeting of foreign ministers in Ankara.​​​​​​​

