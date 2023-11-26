Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), an armed militant group operating in Mali, claimed to have seized a military base in the north of Mali, inflicting heavy losses on the country's military.

The Malian army, however, said it had repulsed attacks on bases in the Timbuktu region on Friday.

JNIM took control of the Niafounke camp Friday with the help of a suicide-bomb vehicle, the group said on its Al-Zallaqa Foundation media platform.

That statement was "quickly" verified Saturday by SITE, a US organisation that follows radicalised groups.

Tens of soldiers were killed or wounded in the battle, and two captured, JNIM claimed.

It released photos showing five armoured vehicles it claimed to have captured, along with weapons and ammunition.

JNIM often abandons camps they capture after a few hours.