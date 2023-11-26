Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has announced that the UN Security Council arms embargo on Somalia will be lifted next month.

Mohamud told parliamentarians on Saturday that his government was committed to achieving five national targets.

“We had five national targets this year including liberating the country from Al Shabaab, removal of the arms embargo, admission to the East Africa Community (EAC) and debt relief and the arms embargo will be lifted earlier next month,” Mohamud told lawmakers.

Experts said the removal of the arms embargo and its effect will likely be more reputational than anything.

Omar Mahmood, International Crisis Group’s senior analyst for Eastern Africa, said that the president’s remarks regarding the arms embargo signal international confidence in Somalia.

“It signals international confidence in the Somali government’s progress on weapons and ammunition management at a technical level, but at the same time the war against Al Shabaab has flagged for a number of reasons unrelated to weaponry,” he said.