Sunday, November 26, 2023

1028 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country needs more air defence systems in order to protect the grain corridor that has been operational since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

"We have a positive response when these systems start to protect that region. Because both the corridor and the people there are important,” Zelenskyy said at a press briefing following the “Grain From Ukraine” summit in Kiev on Saturday.

Ukraine has an agreement with several states for the escort of vessels by Ukrainian boats, he said, adding that the country is already receiving naval boats specifically for this purpose.

More updates: 👇

0638 GMT — Ukraine says it downs 8 Russian drones in overnight attack

The Ukrainian military destroyed eight of nine attack drones launched overnight by Russia, the air force said on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or about where the remaining drone had struck.