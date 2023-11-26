Britain's Booker Prize for fiction will anoint a first-time winner when the 2023 recipient of the prestigious prize is announced at a ceremony in London.

None of this year's six finalists - two Americans, a Canadian, two Irish and a Kenyan author - have been shortlisted before and only one has previously been longlisted.

The prize is one of the world's top literary awards and has propelled to fame countless household names, including past winners Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood and Hilary Mantel.

This year's six books offer "terrors, pleasures, joys and consolations", according to organisers, on themes that, among others, touch on grief, immigration and political extremism.

The literary prize is open to works of fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK or Ireland between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

The winner will receive £50,000 (around $63,000) and a huge boost to their profile.

The short-listed novels, announced in September, were chosen from a 13-strong longlist that had been whittled down from an initial 158 works.

Among them is Irish author Paul Murray's "The Bee Sting", a tragicomic saga which looks at the role of fate in the travails of one family.

Murray was previously longlisted in 2010.

Kenyan writer Chetna Maroo's moving debut novel "Western Lane" about grief and sisterhood follows the story of a teenage girl for whom squash is life.