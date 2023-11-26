The Israeli army has reiterated its demand that Palestinians in Gaza should only move to the south, especially during the current four-day humanitarian pause.

In a statement on Sunday, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee issued “a recurring and important message to the residents of Gaza during the period of temporary suspension of military operations.”

Residents of Gaza must “move to the south of the Gaza Valley,” in mid-Gaza, he said, warning them “not to try to move to the north of the Strip, as it is a war zone.”

Adraee also warned that “it is forbidden to enter the sea” as well as “to approach the border between Gaza and Israel within a distance of one kilometre.”

“Israel will not allow any movement from the south Gaza Strip towards the north,” he stressed.

Israel first called for residents in northern Gaza to move to the south soon after the conflict began on Oct. 7, despite warnings that such a mass migration would lead to a humanitarian disaster. Many did, hoping the south would be safer, but there have been many attacks in southern Gaza too.