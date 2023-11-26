A young Palestinian has died due to his injuries following an Israeli military raid in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Red Crescent sources told Anadolu on Sunday that the young man, Ouday Mosbah Sanoubar, 30, was shot in the face during clashes with Israeli forces amid their storming of the village.

Sanoubar was transferred for medical care, where he was later pronounced dead, sources added.