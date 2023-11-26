WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian dies from injuries after Israeli military raid in Nablus
Ouday Mosbah Sanoubar, 30, succumbs to injuries after being shot in the face during clashes in the village of Yatma in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian dies from injuries after Israeli military raid in Nablus
Since October 7, according to the UN, Israeli forces have killed over 200 Palestinians, including over 50 children, in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AA / AA
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
November 26, 2023

A young Palestinian has died due to his injuries following an Israeli military raid in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Red Crescent sources told Anadolu on Sunday that the young man, Ouday Mosbah Sanoubar, 30, was shot in the face during clashes with Israeli forces amid their storming of the village.

Sanoubar was transferred for medical care, where he was later pronounced dead, sources added.

RelatedLive blog: Military commander, three other leaders are killed — Hamas
RECOMMENDED

Another Palestinian was also killed earlier Sunday in an Israeli military operation against the Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, since the October 7 start of the conflict in Gaza climbed to five, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, the total number of arrests in the occupied West Bank since October 7 rose to more than 3,160 Palestinians.

RelatedIsrael continues pressuring Palestinians in Gaza to 'move to south'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa