Cargo ship sinks off Greek island, 13 crew members missing
The Raptor, en route from Alexandria to Istanbul, carrying 6,000 tonnes of salt, reported a mechanical issue before disappearing off Lesbos.
One Egyptian  man was rescued as eight merchant ships, two helicopters and one Greek navy frigate search for survivors. / Photo: AFP / AFP
November 26, 2023

A cargo ship sank off the Greek island of Lesbos (Midilli) in stormy seas, leaving 13 crew members missing and one rescued, authorities have said.

The Raptor, registered in the Comoros, was on its way to Istanbul from Alexandria, Egypt, carrying 6,000 tonnes of salt, the coast guard said. It had a crew of 14, including eight Egyptians, four Indians, and two Syrians, the coast guard said early Sunday.

The ship reported a mechanical problem at 7 am Sunday, sent a distress signal and shortly after disappeared about 8 kilometres southwest of Lesbos, authorities said.

One Egyptian was rescued, a coast guard spokeswoman said.

She said that eight merchant ships, two helicopters and one Greek navy frigate were searching for survivors. Three coast guard vessels had difficulty reaching the area because of rough seas, she added.

The spokeswoman spoke on condition of anonymity because the case was ongoing, and she wasn’t authorised to speak to the media.

Northwesterly winds in excess of 50 mph per hour are blowing in the area, the National Weather Service said.

SOURCE:AP
