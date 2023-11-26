Sixty percent of farmers surveyed in four provinces of drought-hit Iraq reported having to reduce cultivated areas or water used, an international rights group said Sunday.

The Norwegian Refugee Council called on the Iraqi authorities to improve governance of water resources in the country that has been described as one of the most vulnerable to climate crisis and water scarcity.

"Climate change in Iraq is impeding the economic recovery of communities affected by conflict and precipitating risks of secondary displacement," the NRC said.

Drought exacerbates challenges for displaced

The survey was conducted in July and August and relied on results from interviewing 1,079 people in Iraq's Anbar, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Salaheddin provinces, 40 percent of whom were women and 94 percent of whom were residents of rural areas.

It said 60 percent of respondents "said they cultivated less land or had to use less water due to extreme drought".

"Iraq's climate is changing faster than people can adapt," said Anthony Zielicki, the NRC's interim Iraq director.

"For the 1.2 million still displaced by conflict, and the millions who have returned home, resettled or relocated, recovery from years of conflict is being crippled by extreme drought," he added.