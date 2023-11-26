The Israeli occupation forces attacked TRT Arabi team and journalists in front of the house of the detained Israa Al Jaabis in Jerusalem.

Following the attack on Sunday, Türkiye's Türkiye's Communications Director Altun wrote on X that, "In a blatant disregard for international law, Israel, killing journalists which have been drawing global attention to what has been happening in Gaza, continues to employ illegitimate methods."

"We condemn the Israeli government, which has now turned its aggression towards those journalists covering hostage exchange in the region and even attacking them with plastic bullets and using tear gas and smoke bombs against them," he said.