TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Altun calls on Israel to comply with international law
As Israel attacks TRT Arabi team and journalists reporting on the hostage swap, Türkiye's Communications Director condemns Israel for its attacks on innocent Palestinian civilians, journalists, healthcare workers and aid personnel.
"In a blatant disregard for international law, Israel, killing journalists which have been drawing global attention to what has been happening in Gaza, continues to employ illegitimate methods," Altun says. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
November 26, 2023

The Israeli occupation forces attacked TRT Arabi team and journalists in front of the house of the detained Israa Al Jaabis in Jerusalem.

Following the attack on Sunday, Türkiye's Türkiye's Communications Director Altun wrote on X that, "In a blatant disregard for international law, Israel, killing journalists which have been drawing global attention to what has been happening in Gaza, continues to employ illegitimate methods."

"We condemn the Israeli government, which has now turned its aggression towards those journalists covering hostage exchange in the region and even attacking them with plastic bullets and using tear gas and smoke bombs against them," he said.

Calling on Israel to cease its attacks, particularly on innocent Palestinian civilians, journalists, healthcare workers and aid personnel, he says, "Israel should comply with international law." He expresses that the Communications Directorate closely monitors the situation of journalists who have come under attack by Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
