Three university students of Palestinian descent were wounded Saturday in a shooting in the northeastern US city of Burlington, Vermont, in what police said appeared to be a "hate-motivated crime."

The shooter, who is still on the loose, was described by police as "a white man with a handgun."

"Without speaking," the police said, "he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled on foot."

The incident occurred amid high tensions, and occasional violence, on college campuses and elsewhere in the United States over Israeli war on Palestinians in Gaza.

A police statement said two of the victims were in stable condition, and the third suffered "much more serious injuries." It said two are US citizens and one a legal resident.

While there has been no official confirmation of the shooter's motive, the police confirmed that two of the young men were wearing keffiyehs, the traditional black and white Palestinian scarf.

And a statement from Burlington police chief Jon Murad said: "In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime."

He added: "Now that the victims are safe and receiving medical care, our next priority is identifying, locating and apprehending the suspect."