Monday, November 27, 2023

1922 GMT— Local Gaza authorities have said the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on the enclave now exceeds 15,000, in addition to thousands of others still missing under the rubble of bombed buildings.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Government Media Office said the death toll includes 6,150 children and 4,000 women in addition to untold numbers of corpses scattered in the streets.

It added that there are also some 7,000 missing people under the rubble, including 4,700 children and women.

The statement said that among the dead Palestinians are 207 medical staffers, 26 members of civil defence rescue teams, and 70 journalists.

More than 36,000 other Palestinians were also wounded, 75 percent of them children and women, the office added.

1918 GMT — US taking 'full advantage' of pause to increase aid into Gaza: Biden

US President Joe Biden said that a humanitarian pause in Gaza has enabled "a significant surge" in additional humanitarian assistance to civilians who are suffering in the coastal enclave.

"We are taking full advantage of the pause in fighting to increase the amount of humanitarian aid moving into Gaza, and we will continue our efforts to build a future of peace and dignity for the Palestinian people," Biden said in a statement.

1808 GMT — US hopes Gaza truce further extended

The United States welcomed an agreement to extend a truce between Israel and Hamas by two days, saying it was hopeful the humanitarian pause would continue for longer still.

"We would of course hope to see the pause extended further, and that will depend upon Hamas continuing to release hostages," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby held out little hope however that the truce could become a more permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

"I won't speak for the Israeli Defense Forces, but when these pauses are over, they have made it very clear that they're going to continue to target Hamas leadership," Kirby said.

1752 GMT — Gaza truce extension a 'glimpse of hope' — UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the extension of a humanitarian pause in Gaza for two more days, saying: "It's glimpse of hope, humanity in middle of darkness of war."

Guterres also said that he was "very hopeful' that another crossing could be opened to allow aid deliveries to Gaza.

1736 GMT — French navy ship arrives in Egypt to treat Gaza wounded: port source

A French warship arrived in the Egyptian town of El Arish near the border with the conflict-torn Gaza to serve as a hospital for wounded civilians, a port source said.

The Dixmude is expected to have two operating rooms and 40 beds.

Hundreds of critically wounded Palestinians have crossed into Egypt in recent weeks with special exit permits, after the majority of hospitals in Gaza were forced out of service due to Israeli attacks, according to the United Nations.

1722 GMT — White House welcomes Israel-Hamas truce extension

The White House welcomed an agreement to extend a truce between Israel and Hamas by two days, saying it was hopeful the humanitarian pause would continue for longer still.

"Of course we welcome the announcement," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. "We would of course hope to see the pause extended further, and that will depend upon Hamas continuing to release hostages."

1612 GMT — Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended for two days — Qatar

The spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced that an agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days.

Majed al Ansari confirmed in a statement that "an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in Gaza."

Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The announcement comes on the final day of a four-day truce between the warring sides.

The two-day extended ceasefire is expected to result in the release of 20 Israeli hostages and 60 Palestinian prisoners, according to Egypt.

1612 GMT — Working on new hostage list to 'extend truce' with Israel: Hamas

Hamas said that it was drawing up a new list of hostages held in Gaza "in order to extend the truce" with Israel.

The statement from Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, came as discussions were continuing on an extension of the initial four-day pause in the fighting and exchanges of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

1424 GMT — Egyptian-Qatari efforts close to extending Gaza truce by two days

Egypt has announced that Egyptian-Qatari efforts are on the verge of extending the Gaza truce by an additional two days.

According to Egypt, a two-day truce extension would include the release of 20 Israeli hostages and 60 Palestinian detainees.

1411 GMT — UN chief urges continued dialogue to turn 'pause' into 'full humanitarian' ceasefire in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the dialogue that led to the current four-day "humanitarian pause" in Gaza should be continued and transformed into a "full humanitarian" ceasefire.

He said that the aid "barely registers against the huge needs of 1.7 million displaced people," warning that "the humanitarian catastrophe" is growing worse by the day.

"The dialogue that led to the agreement must continue, resulting in a full humanitarian ceasefire, for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel and the wider region," according to the statement.

He reiterated his call for the remaining hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally.

1302 GMT — 150 trucks with aid enter Gaza via Rafah border crossing

About 150 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, cooking gas and fuel entered Gaza during the humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas.

Wael Abu Mohsen, media director on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border, said the entry of other humanitarian aid is expected to continue in the coming hours.

1232 GMT — Negotiators close to resolve differences on Gaza truce extension

Egyptian, Qatari and US negotiators are close to agreeing on an extension to the truce set to expire in Gaza but were still discussing the length of an extension and which prisoners would be freed under it, three Egyptian security sources said.

Palestinian group Hamas was seeking a four-day extension while Israel wanted day-by-day extensions, with negotiations continuing over which Palestinian prisoners would be freed, the sources said.

1145 GMT — Israeli army detains 60 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army arrested 60 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said, bringing the total number of Palestinians detained since October 7 to 3,260.

The arrests were made between Sunday night and Monday dawn in the towns of Bani Na'im near Hebron, Kafr Nima in the Ramallah governorate, Jenin, Nablus, and Bethlehem, it said.

1107 GMT — NATO calls for an extension of the humanitarian pause in Gaza