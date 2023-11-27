North Korea has sent troops to its southern border to restore guard posts taken down under a 2018 agreement with South Korea, Seoul's military said Monday, after Pyongyang's launch of a spy satellite stoked tensions on the peninsula.

In response to the launch last week, Seoul partially suspended the agreement that was aimed at easing border tensions, prompting Pyongyang to scrap the pact entirely and warn it would "never be bound" by the deal again.

A military official told AFP on Monday that Pyongyang had recently sent armed personnel and equipment to restore the guard posts.

Yonhap news agency reported that North Korean soldiers were "seen rebuilding the guard posts from Friday", according to a military official, and that all 11 posts withdrawn under the five-year-old military accord were expected to be restored.

One photo released by South Korea's military shows four North Korean soldiers rebuilding a wooden guard post in the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two countries.