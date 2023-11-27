Former airline boss Christopher Luxon formally took office as New Zealand's prime minister, vowing to tame inflation and bring down interest rates.

Luxon took over on Monday six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections, ending a six-year Labour Party reign ushered in by Jacinda Ardern.

Luxon, 53, once chief executive of Air New Zealand, was sworn in as head of a new coalition government by New Zealand's governor-general in a ceremony in the capital Wellington.

"It is an honour and an awesome responsibility," Luxon told reporters.

"The number one job is to fix the economy. We have to reduce the cost of living and get inflation under control so we can lower interest rates and make food more affordable."

Luxon said his new government would also focus in its first few months on restoring law and order and improving public services.

"We need to go to work," he said.

'Prudent' spending

The former Labour government had struggled to control the rising cost of living, a global issue blamed in part on pandemic-related supply issues and Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The previous prime minister, Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins, took over from Ardern in January.

She had unexpectedly resigned, calling an end to her five-year period in office because she no longer had "enough in the tank".