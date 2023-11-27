Three Turkish soldiers have been killed during Türkiye’s anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

Soldiers Necdet Calis and Emrah Gunduz were “martyred and two soldiers were wounded due to an attack by members of the separatist terrorist organisation” in Türkiye’s Operation Claw- Lock zone, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

One of the wounded later succumbed to his injuries, it added.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.