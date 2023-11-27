WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Israeli army beat us': Freed Palestinian boy narrates ordeal in prison
"Every week, they (the Israeli army) came to beat us, and they took all our clothes, bed coverings and mattresses," says Osama Nayef Osama Marmash, who has been freed after spending five months in Israeli detention.
'Israeli army beat us': Freed Palestinian boy narrates ordeal in prison
Khalil Zamaara, released from Israeli jail as part of the prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas, reunites with his family in Hebron, occupied West Bank on November 27, 2023. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 27, 2023

Osama Nayef Osama Marmash, one of 39 Palestinians recently released by Israel as part of a swap deal during a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting with Hamas, spoke about the suffering of Palestinians inside Israeli prisons.

Marmash, 16, who is from Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, said he was administratively detained five months ago.

"Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons learned about the swap deal on Friday, after the release of a number of people," he told Anadolu on Sunday.

"I woke up in the morning, washed my face and read the Quran before Israeli soldiers began to wander through the prisoners' cells to call the names of those released, as my name was among them," he said.

"Since eight in the morning, we have been waiting in the cold until the Red Cross came and took us from Ofer Prison. "Every week, they (the Israeli army) came to beat us, and they took all our clothes, bed coverings and mattresses."

RelatedNumber of Palestinians arrested in West Bank since Oct. 7 climbs to 3,200
RECOMMENDED

He said the Israeli army gave every prisoner a very thin bed covering. He pointed to a banner of the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, that he was wearing around his neck because of the extreme cold.

Marmash recalled that the Israeli army once poured water on the prisoners despite the cold weather, stressing that the food allocated to the prisoners was very little. "They gave us two bags of bread a day, and we were eight people," he said.

He praised the Al Qassam Brigades, saying: "May Allah have mercy on the martyrs and heal the wounded."

A four-day humanitarian pause mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US went into effect on Friday, temporarily halting Israel's attacks on Gaza. Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to Palestinian health authorities in the besieged enclave. The official Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa