Twenty-four people have died by lightning strikes and about 23 have been left injured in rain-related incidents in the western Indian state of Gujarat over the past two days, government officials said.

The state was hit by heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms on Sunday and Monday, with some places receiving up to 144 mm (5.7 inches) of rain in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning, according to state government data.

The rains caused damage to houses and loss of cattle across the state.

Such big rainstorms are not expected in Gujarat during winter months, and fierce downpours caught many off guard.

"We will begin a survey soon to assess the loss suffered," Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavij Patel said on Monday, adding that compensation will be paid to victims on the basis of the survey's results.