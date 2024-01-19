In recent months, there have been claims surrounding the acquisition of tens of thousands of acres of land in Northern Cyprus, particularly by individuals associated with Israel.

Addressing these claims on November, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) is actively monitoring the situation.

These allegations "have been on our radar since my previous term. Since 2000, Israeli citizens have submitted slightly over 200 real estate purchase applications, placing them 12th among citizens of all countries,” Fidan clarified, in response to concerns.

However, it's crucial to note that this ranking only encompasses purchases made with Israeli passports, excluding Jewish individuals applying with passports from other countries.

According to Sabahattin Ismail, former advisor to TRNC President Rauf Denktas and former private secretary to the prime ministry, “thousands of Jews applying with Russian, Ukrainian, British, German and Turkish passports are recorded under different nationalities.”

Ismail asserts that three major construction companies, which belong to Israelis who later obtained TRNC citizenship, have the right to unlimited property acquisition, because they are officially registered as Turkish Cypriot companies.

These companies, namely Afik Group, Evergreen Developments Group and Eurocoast Group, have been involved in significant land acquisitions and construction projects, especially in areas facing Israel.

"These Jewish companies, which acquire thousands of acres of land, are registered as Northern Cyprus companies because they are not perceived as Israeli, making it impossible for the state to determine the actual amount of Israeli purchases," he explains.

'Israel's occupation plan'

Recent reports also indicate a surge in property acquisitions through companies established by foreigners. According to the country's laws, foreign companies can only acquire up to 500 square metres of land in the country.

However, if at least 51 percent of the shares of these companies belong to Turkish Cypriot citizens, they are exempt from this limitation, enabling them to acquire larger properties. This has raised concerns about these citizens potentially being used as fronts or proxies.

Couple months ago, the Cyprus Foundation issued a public warning regarding the threat posed by Israeli expansion in the region. In the statement highlighting “Israel's occupation plan is not limited to Palestine,” it was emphasised that the “promised lands” drawn by the Zionists include not only Palestine but also the island of Cyprus. Therefore, the significant land acquisitions by Zionists in Northern Cyprus in recent times pose a serious threat to stability in the region.

"We warn the Turkish Cypriot people about land sales to Zionists and invite them to put an end to this 'silent occupation'. As the Cyprus Foundation, rooted in national values, we express our willingness to cooperate with the governments of Türkiye and Northern Cyprus against this serious threat. Let Cyprus not become another Palestine!" declared the statement.

According to Ismail Bozkurt, a politician who is the former president of the Assembly of the TRNC, “there is a threat that cannot be overlooked anymore” regarding the growing Israeli presence in Cyprus island.

Asked about a possible long-term plan of Israeli presence in Cyprus, Bozkurt says "given Israel's historical expansionist policies dating back to its establishment, driven by the idea of the 'promised land,' and considering Cyprus has been a historical target for a hypothetical Jewish state, it can be considered as a great possibility that Israel has a long-term policy towards Cyprus”.

“In other words, Cyprus may be a target for a new Israel or a part of the existing one,” Bozkurt tells TRT World.

The issue is also on the agenda of the TRNC media, its politicians as well as the people. National Unity Party MP Yasemin Ozturk issued a stark warning that without urgent intervention, Northern Cyprus may face a destiny akin to Gaza and Palestine.

"Theodor Herzl, the founder of Zionism, once declared Cyprus as the second sacred homeland after Palestine. Benjamin Netanyahu also asserts that they align their goals with their holy books, aspiring for the ideal of 'the promised lands'. Consequently, our homeland is under significant threat, with Cyprus mirroring the events that unfolded in Palestine a century ago, hurtling towards a new catastrophe of displacement," Ozturk underlines.

While Israel seeks to increase its presence in Northern Cyprus, it continues to maintain its long-standing partnership and alliance with Southern Cyprus at the highest level.

Southern Cyprus – a safe haven for Israel