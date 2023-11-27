The Israel-Hamas war received a much-needed break on Friday after a Qatar-mediated ceasefire ensured the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners over the weekend.

US President Joe Biden, who has put his administration’s weight behind Israeli attack on Gaza, has demanded a “pause” in hostilities in which the Israeli military has killed more than 14,500 Palestinians.

"I think the chances are real," said Biden, referring to the extension of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. "That's my goal. That's our goal to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow," he said on Monday.

Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed “a possibility” of an extended ceasefire which Americans “would like to see that happen” he said.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also hinted the four-day truce can be extended, provided Hamas releases ten hostages every day.

Hamas is also in favour of truce extension if Tel Aviv continues to release Palestinian prisoners most of whom are women, teenagers and children from Israeli prisons “as stipulated in the humanitarian ceasefire agreement.”

Sami Hamdi, a political analyst and head of the International Interest, a political risk analysis group, says that Biden and Netanyahu are under pressure from families of Israeli hostages and widespread demonstrations against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“A renewed military operation will only exacerbate public opinion further.”

Both leaders are not sure “how to navigate” the Israeli attack further against Hamas, which continues to control large parts of Gaza despite a brutal 47-day Israeli bombardment, says Hamdi.

“It is this uncertainty over how to handle domestic pressure that suggests that both may well be amenable to an extension of the ceasefire,” he tells TRT World.

However, it remains unclear how long the ceasefire will continue even if all the sides in the conflict agree to it.

Alon Liel, the former director of the Israeli foreign ministry, also sees the possibility of the ceasefire “being extended day by day beyond the three days we already had.” But it’s unlikely the ceasefire will last more than a week, he says.