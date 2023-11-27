TÜRKİYE
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan continues his diplomatic tour for peace in Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engages in diplomatic talks with Spanish top diplomat Jose Manuel Albares and other Arab and Muslim counterparts to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends 8th regional forum of the Union of the Mediterranean. /Photo: AA / Others
November 27, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his Arab and Muslim counterparts have met with Spanish top diplomat Jose Manuel Albares in Barcelona to discuss the actions to stop the war in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a shared post on X.

Fidan and Albares and other foreign ministers assigned by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit also discussed on Monday the actions to achieve lasting peace in the region.

"The humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the latest situation in the region will be the sole agenda item of the Forum," the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement on Monday.

Fidan travelled to Spain to attend the eighth regional forum of the Union of the Mediterranean. The ministry said that the critical situation in the conflict between Palestine and Israel and its consequences for the region were discussed.

Turkish foreign minister also met with his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin on the sidelines of the event.

Four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza

A four-day humanitarian pause mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US went into effect on Friday, temporarily halting Israel's attacks on Palestine's Gaza.

In the first two days of the pause, Hamas and Israel exchanged 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians in Israeli jails.

Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military assault in Gaza following an October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the Israeli-besieged enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
