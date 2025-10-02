WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
The Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv is working to provide consular support to detained citizens, says Turkish diplomatic sources.
Detained activists are on their way to Israel's Ashdod Port, from which they will be deported to Europe, Israel says. / Reuters
October 2, 2025

Türkiye is closely monitoring the condition of its citizens aboard the vessels of Global Sumud Flotilla that were attacked by Israeli forces in international waters, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv has taken the necessary steps to provide consular protection for the detained citizens, officials said, adding that the families of those aboard are being kept informed about the situation.

According to the official flotilla tracker, Israeli forces have detained at least 317 activists from 21 vessels, including 25 Turkish citizens.

The flotilla, loaded with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August. It was the first time in years that more than 50 ships have sailed together toward Gaza, carrying 532 civilian supporters from over 45 countries.

Israel to deport activists

The Israeli navy attacked the international aid flotilla bound for the besieged Gaza and detained hundreds of activists on board, the organisers said.

The activists were of various nationalities, including Spaniards, Italians, Brazilians, Turks, Greeks, Americans, Germans, Swedes, British, and French citizens, and many others.

The Israeli foreign ministry said on X that the detained activists were on their way to Israel's Ashdod Port, and from there they will be deported to Europe.

