Türkiye is closely monitoring the condition of its citizens aboard the vessels of Global Sumud Flotilla that were attacked by Israeli forces in international waters, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv has taken the necessary steps to provide consular protection for the detained citizens, officials said, adding that the families of those aboard are being kept informed about the situation.

According to the official flotilla tracker, Israeli forces have detained at least 317 activists from 21 vessels, including 25 Turkish citizens.

The flotilla, loaded with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August. It was the first time in years that more than 50 ships have sailed together toward Gaza, carrying 532 civilian supporters from over 45 countries.

Israel to deport activists