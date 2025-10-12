Tens of thousands joined a pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney on Sunday, organisers said, one of dozens of demonstrations across Australia, with some protesters expressing scepticism that a ceasefire in Israel's two-year-old assault in Gaza would hold.

The organiser, the Palestine Action Group, estimated a crowd of 30,000 in Sydney, the nation's most populous city, one of about 27 nationwide. Police did not have a crowd estimate for the protest.

The Gaza ceasefire appeared to be holding early on Sunday, and Israeli troops had pulled back under the first phase of a US-brokered agreement to end the war, which has killed tens of thousands and left much of the narrow enclave in ruins.

"Even if the ceasefire holds, Israel is still conducting a military occupation of Gaza and the West Bank," Amal Naser, an organiser of the Sydney rally, said in a statement. "The occupation, as well as systemic discrimination against Palestinians living in Israel, constitutes an Apartheid system."

“Israel always breaks every ceasefire”