Underground tunnels filled with safes and sealed armoured rooms have been discovered beneath the Damascus villa of Maher al Assad, the brother of ousted Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Maher al Assad was the commander of the once-elite 4th Armoured Division of the now-collapsed regime military.

Located on a hilltop overlooking the capital near the Damascus-Beirut highway, the three-story villa features a heliport within its expansive courtyard, surrounded by high walls.

The ground floor includes a garage and a meeting room, while the lowest level houses an armoured door leading to a tunnel network.

A 22-step staircase descends to an intermediate section with a rest area, followed by 130 more steps leading deeper into the tunnels.

These underground passages include electrical wiring, ventilation, bedrooms, a kitchen and bathrooms, all reinforced with armoured doors.

Several rooms within the main tunnel, which branches into left and right sections, contain emptied safes and luxury watch brand displays.

Two heavily armoured rooms remain sealed, with their contents still unknown.

The tunnel network, spanning approximately 3 kilometres (1.86 miles), extends to the headquarters of the 4th Armoured Division, once one of the most powerful military units of the Assad regime.