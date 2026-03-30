EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas voiced concern on Sunday over Israel barring the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from observing Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, describing the decision as a "violation of religious freedom."

"The decision by Israeli police to bar Jerusalem's Latin Patriarch from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday constitutes a violation of religious freedom and long-standing protections governing holy sites," Kallas wrote on the US social media company X.

She called for fully guaranteeing freedom of worship in Jerusalem "without exception, for all faiths," adding that "Jerusalem's multi-religious character must be protected."