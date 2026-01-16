WORLD
2 min read
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Army, civil defence units deploy near Aleppo corridor as residents flee through unsafe routes due to blockade by terror group YPG.
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Army command for civilians to leave Deir Hafir in the east of Syria's Aleppo and surrounding areas. / AA
January 16, 2026

Syria's Deir Hafir area administration has said the terrorist group YPG continued to block civilians from exiting through a safe humanitarian corridor, according to Syrian media.

This came despite an extension granted by the army’s operations command for civilians to leave Deir Hafir in the east of Syria's Aleppo and surrounding areas.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

A correspondent for Syria al-Ikhbariya TV reported that Syrian army units and civil defence teams deployed near a designated humanitarian corridor in eastern Aleppo province in preparation to receive civilians seeking to leave the city of Deir Hafir.

The deployment took place near the village of Humaymah, east of Aleppo, as part of preparations to facilitate civilian movement through the corridor announced by the operations command of the Syrian Army, the news agency added.

As a result, civilians were forced to leave the village of Al Mabouja, which is administratively linked to the Deir Hafir area, using dangerous secondary and agricultural roads to reach areas controlled by the Syrian state, the report said.

RelatedTRT World - Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
RECOMMENDED

In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the terrorist organisation YPG integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

In April 2025, Syrian authorities signed a separate agreement concerning the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, stipulating that both districts remain administrative parts of Aleppo city while respecting their local particularities.

The agreement included provisions banning armed manifestations, restricting weapons to internal security forces, and requiring the withdrawal of YPG forces to areas east of the Euphrates in northeastern Syria.

However, authorities said the YPG has failed to comply with the terms of those agreements.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to restore security nationwide since the ouster of the Bashar al Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.

RelatedTRT World - Why disarming YPG terror group is a must for Syria’s security and stability
Explore
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US