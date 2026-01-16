Syria's Deir Hafir area administration has said the terrorist group YPG continued to block civilians from exiting through a safe humanitarian corridor, according to Syrian media.

This came despite an extension granted by the army’s operations command for civilians to leave Deir Hafir in the east of Syria's Aleppo and surrounding areas.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

A correspondent for Syria al-Ikhbariya TV reported that Syrian army units and civil defence teams deployed near a designated humanitarian corridor in eastern Aleppo province in preparation to receive civilians seeking to leave the city of Deir Hafir.

The deployment took place near the village of Humaymah, east of Aleppo, as part of preparations to facilitate civilian movement through the corridor announced by the operations command of the Syrian Army, the news agency added.

As a result, civilians were forced to leave the village of Al Mabouja, which is administratively linked to the Deir Hafir area, using dangerous secondary and agricultural roads to reach areas controlled by the Syrian state, the report said.