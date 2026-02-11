WORLD
1 min read
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
The project will rehabilitate Extension II of Deir Ali power plant through urgent maintenance, procurement and installation of key spare parts, the UN says.
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
The Deir Ali power plant is one of Syria’s most important electricity generation facilities. / Reuters
February 11, 2026

The UN Development Program (UNDP), and the governments of Norway and Italy have signed a $10.7 million agreement to rehabilitate the Deir Ali power plant in the Damascus countryside, in a bid to bolster electricity supply in southern Syria.

The project will rehabilitate Extension II of the Deir Ali power plant through urgent maintenance, the procurement and installation of key spare parts, and the training of technical personnel to ensure proper operation and maintenance, a UNDP statement said.

It is expected to restore about 120 megawatts of capacity, benefiting more than two million people in the Damascus countryside, Daraa, Quneitra, and Suwayda, where electricity supply remains critically limited, the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

The Deir Ali power plant, situated about 30 kilometres south of Damascus, is one of Syria’s most important electricity generation facilities, with a total installed capacity of 1,450 MW when fully operational, supplying power to large areas of the country through the national grid.

RelatedTRT World - EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
SOURCE:AA
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands