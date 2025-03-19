WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu’s war machine slaughters 174+ Gaza children in one day. Why did Netanyahu end the truce?
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that a wave of deadly overnight strikes on besieged Gaza was "only the beginning."
Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 19, 2025

On March 18, Israel’s bloody attack on Gaza shattered a hard-won truce, killing over 400 Palestinian civilians — men, women and children — without mercy. Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu choose to end the ceasefire and bring more death and destruction to Gaza?

Netanyahu chooses war to stay in power

Backed by Trump, Netanyahu clung to power by siding with far-right allies who rejected a ceasefire and demanded war.

After the attack, he secured the support of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had threatened to leave if the truce continued.

He also regained the support of Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose party had quit the coalition in January over the ceasefire but rejoined after the assault.

Avoiding court: Netanyahu’s corruption case delayed

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery. Scheduled to testify on March 19, his court appearance was cancelled after prosecutors cited "urgent security consultations" following the recent attacks — yet another delay in his legal battles.

Open calls for genocide

“Those [Palestinians] are animals … they need to be exterminated.”

Israel’s Education Minister Yoav Kisch

Netanyahu is also accused of genocide and faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his war crimes.

He also supports Trump’s Gaza plan, which aims to forcibly displace over 2 million Palestinians.

