US
2 min read
Judge gives Trump until Monday to pay nearly $2B in USAID, State Dept debts
District Judge Amir Ali ruled in favour of groups that sued the funding freeze, which forced organisations around the world to slash services and lay off workers.
00:00
Judge gives Trump until Monday to pay nearly $2B in USAID, State Dept debts
Ali's ruling comes a day after a divided Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s bid to freeze funding that flowed through USAID. / AFP
March 6, 2025

A federal judge has given the Trump administration until Monday to pay nearly $2 billion owed to partners of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department, thawing the administration's six-week funding freeze on all foreign assistance.

US District Judge Amir Ali ruled on Thursday in favour of nonprofit groups and businesses that sued over the funding freeze, which has forced organisations around the world to slash services and lay off thousands of workers.

Ali's line of questioning suggested skepticism of the Trump administration's argument that presidents have wide authority to override congressional decisions on spending when it comes to foreign policy, including foreign aid.

"It would be an earth-shaking, country-shaking proposition to say that appropriations are optional," Ali said.

"The question I have for you is, where are you getting this from in the constitutional document?" he asked a government lawyer, Indraneel Sur.

Thursday's order is in an ongoing case with more decisions coming on the administration's fast-moving termination of 90 percent of USAID contracts worldwide.

RECOMMENDED

Individualised determination

Ali's ruling comes a day after a divided Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s bid to freeze funding that flowed through USAID.

The high court instructed Ali to clarify what the government must do to comply with his earlier order requiring the quick release of funds for work that had already been done.

The funding freeze stemmed from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 20. The administration appealed after Ali issued a temporary restraining order and set a deadline to release payment for work already done.

The administration said it has replaced a blanket spending freeze with individualised determinations, which led to the cancellation of 5,800 USAID contracts and 4,1000 State Department grants totaling nearly $60 billion in aid.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat