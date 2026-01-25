MIDDLE EAST
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
The army's Operations Command says the terror group committed "widespread violations" in both the Qandil Mountains and the province of Hasakah.
The military warned the terrorists against continued provocations, as well as the dissemination of false claims and selectively edited video footage. / Reuters
January 25, 2026

The Syrian Army said the YPG terror group was bringing reinforcements from PKK terrorists based in Iraq's Qandil Mountains into the northeastern province of Hasakah, according to a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The army's Operations Command said the YPG terror group had transferred reinforcements from PKK terrorists from the Qandil Mountains to areas under its occupation in Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The command also said that the YPG terror group committed "widespread violations" in those areas, including arrests, forced displacement and the torture of people who oppose its policies.

The military warned the terrorists against continued provocations, as well as the dissemination of false claims and selectively edited video footage.

'Mutual understanding'

Separately, the Syrian presidency announced that a "mutual understanding" had been reached with the YPG terror group-led SDF regarding the future of eastern Hasakah province.

Under the understanding, the terror group was given four days to conduct consultations and prepare “a detailed plan for practical integration of the areas,” the presidency said.

If an agreement is reached, Syrian forces will not enter the city centres of Hasakah and Qamishli and will instead remain on their outskirts, the statement added.

The presidency said the two sides agreed to integrate all YPG terror group-led SDF members into the structures of Syria's ministries of defence and interior, while consultations continue on technical details.

According to the statement, YPG terror group-led SDF ringleader Mazloum Abdi will nominate a candidate for the post of Hasakah governor. The group will also submit lists of nominees for representation in the People's Assembly and for employment in various state institutions.

Syrian forces will also not enter Kurdish majority villages under YGP terror group occupation, the presidency said, noting that no armed forces will be present there except for local security units drawn from the residents of those areas.

SOURCE:AA
