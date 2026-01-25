The Syrian Army said the YPG terror group was bringing reinforcements from PKK terrorists based in Iraq's Qandil Mountains into the northeastern province of Hasakah, according to a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The army's Operations Command said the YPG terror group had transferred reinforcements from PKK terrorists from the Qandil Mountains to areas under its occupation in Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The command also said that the YPG terror group committed "widespread violations" in those areas, including arrests, forced displacement and the torture of people who oppose its policies.

The military warned the terrorists against continued provocations, as well as the dissemination of false claims and selectively edited video footage.

Related TRT World - Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days

'Mutual understanding'