At least eight people have been killed and 18 others wounded in an explosion at a mosque in the central Syrian city of Homs during Friday prayers, the country’s health ministry said.



Najeeb Al-Naasan, director of emergency and ambulance services at the ministry, indicated that “the toll is not final and is likely to rise.”



A statement issued by the interior ministry said that the “terrorist blast” targeted the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque on Al-Khodari Street in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighbourhood.



Security units were immediately dispatched to the site and imposed a security cordon around the area.



Specialised teams have begun investigating the attack and collecting evidence to identify and pursue those responsible.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Türkiye reaffirms solidarity with Syria

Syria's foreign ministry described the bombing as a "desperate attempt" to destabilise the country, vowing to hold the perpetrators accountable.

In a statement, the ministry condemned "this cowardly criminal act", saying it came "in the context of repeated desperate attempts to undermine security and stability and spread chaos among the Syrian people".

The ministry reiterated its "firm stance in combating terrorism in all its forms", stressing that "such crimes will not deter the Syrian state from continuing its efforts to consolidate security, protect citizens, and hold those involved accountable".