Authorities in India-administered Kashmir have sealed off all major roads leading to a historic graveyard in Srinagar, effectively preventing Kashmiri political leaders and the public from commemorating the anniversary of a 1931 anti-colonial uprising.

On Sunday, heavy police and paramilitary deployments were reported across the city in the early hours, with entry points to Khawaja Bazar, home to the graves of the 22 Kashmiris killed during the uprising, barred to all but official and security vehicles, according to local media.

Prominent Kashmiri figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, said they were placed under house arrest.

"Homes have been locked from the outside, police & central forces deployed as jailers, and major bridges in Srinagar blocked," Abdullah posted on X.

"All to stop people from visiting a historically important graveyard. I will never understand what the Law & Order government is so afraid of."

Crackdown and assault on democratic rights