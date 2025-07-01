TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
MIT head Ibrahim Kalin meets officials to discuss regional peace, counterterrorism, support for Turkmen community amid regional tensions.
Turkish security sources said Kalin met several senior figures in Erbil. / AA
July 1, 2025

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin visited northern Iraq on Tuesday for high-level talks with Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) officials.

Turkish security sources said Kalin met several senior figures in Erbil, including KDP leader Masoud Barzani, KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed, and officials from the KRG’s Security Council.

The meetings focused on regional developments following a recent escalation between Iran and Israel, with discussions centred on steps to promote peace and stability.

The "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative was also a key topic addressed, with both sides exchanging views on upcoming joint efforts to eliminate terrorism from the region and remove it from the regional agenda.

The security and political representation of Iraq’s Turkmen population received detailed attention. Kalin conveyed Ankara's continued support for the Turkmen community in Iraq.

The meetings also highlighted the importance of deepening engagement with both the central Iraqi government and the KRG.

