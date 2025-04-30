Türkiye's Istanbul Airport was the busiest among airports in Europe during the period from April 21 to April 27, according to data by The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

Istanbul Airport ranked first among the busiest airports in Europe with an average of 1,482 daily flights in this period, according to the European Aviation Overview Report on Wednesday.

The flights in Istanbul Airport increased by 4 percent year-on-year, and by 24 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Istanbul Airport was followed by Amsterdam Schiphol with 1,419 daily flights, London Heathrow with 1,357 flights, Paris Charles De Gaulle with 1,344 flights, and Frankfurt with 1,314 flights.